W.A. (Wally) Duncan
Born February 18, 1930. He passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Eilleen Duncan for 69 years. Loving father of Sandra, Scott (fond father-in-law to Dawn), and Sean. Lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren Marc, Kyle, Kelly, Kailyn, Connor and Cole, also his four great-grandchildren McKayla, Brayden, Maddison and Oliver. Predeceased by brothers Jim, Roy, Bruce, sisters Joan and Betty (Francis). Retired from The City of Scarborough (42 years) as a "Foreman" for Environmental Services Department. Wally was a 32 degree Mason Shamrock number 410, and a Shriner, (Rameses Fireman's Unit Peterborough). A 50 year member of the RCAF Association and a Member of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch number 67. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
