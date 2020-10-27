1/1
Waldemar Leonard "Waldy" LEPP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waldemar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Unexpectedly, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Sandra Marion. Predeceased by his first wife, Lee Rishor. Loving father of Chris Lepp (Laura Stevenson) and Kimily Shortell. Proud grandfather of Charleigh, Chloe, Jakob, and Madison. Dear brother of Vera Campbell, Rudy Lepp, Anita MacPherson, Ed Lepp and Vivian Kramer. Waldy will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to friends Bob and Madoline Danby, and Bev and Roland Brundle, who stayed close by during the last few months. In keeping with Waldy's wishes, cremation has taken place and private arrangements have been made. If so desired, donations to Myeloma Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com "Gone from us too soon, but the wonderful memories you left with us will be forever cherished."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved