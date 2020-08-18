1/1
Walker Wilfred Beau JANES
Was taken from his loved ones Thursday, August 13, 2020, far too young, a week shy of his 3rd birthday. Walker was the beloved son of Ryan and Shannon Janes of Janetville. He loved spending time playing and pestering big sister Lexi Janes. Walker is survived and loved greatly by his Nana Jennifer Janes and Papa Wilfred Janes, as well as Grandma and Grandpa Jody and Gus Langlois. Walker had many Aunts and Uncles who loved him; Reuben Janes, Ashley and Andy Taylor, Courtney Hall and Connor Brown. Walker was loved dearly by his many cousins and close friends. A private visitation was held at Mackey Funeral Home for immediate family and friends. Please join us for a celebration of Walker's life on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 394 Highway 7A, Bethany Ontario. Please Note: All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721).

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
