Passed away peacefully at PRHC on Thursday, March 5 2020. Walter of Asphodel, formerly of Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Peterborough was 68 years of age. Beloved husband of Denise (Roy) for 44 years. Loving father of Dion, Andre and Brian. Proud grandfather of five. Brother of Richard, Janet Johnstone, Margaret McIntyre and the late Jim, and brother-in-law of Ginette Large. He will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. Retired Executive Director of Youth Emergency Shelter (Y.E.S.). Past Director of the Peterborough DBIA where he was known as "Downtown Daddy". Past president of the Kawartha Haliburton Children's Aid Society. A skilled woodworker that built his own shop and most of his own furniture. Walter was an avid fisherman, guitar and piano player. Cremation entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. Donations in Walter's memory may be made to Y.E.S. or the KH Childrens Aid Society and can be made at www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 7, 2020