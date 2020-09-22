Wayne Bouch

Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Wayne at the age of 66, is the dear brother of Joe Bouch (Sharon Woodhouse), the late Kim O'Brien (Danny), the late Gord, and Valerie Gourlay (Doug). Wayne will be missed by nieces, nephew, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com