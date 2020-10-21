1/1
Wayne BOUCH
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Wayne at the age of 66, is the dear brother of Joe Bouch (the late Carol), the late Kim O'Brien (Danny), the late Gord, and Valerie Gourlay (Doug). Predeceased by his parents Ray and Helen. Wayne will be missed by nieces, nephew, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
