Wayne Copeland entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Pearl Copeland. Partner to Donna McClary. Survived by his niece Bobby-Jo Copeland Gabe. Lovingly remembered by a multitude of his friends. Friends are invited to gather at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, to honor Wayne's life on Saturday, February 8th, from 12:00 until time of remembrances at 1:00. Reception to follow. If desired to memorial donations to the ALS Society may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
