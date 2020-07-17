(Resident of Rosedale, Ontario) Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on July 15, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband and best friend of Audrey Downes (nee Powell). Loving father of Kerri and Stephen. Proud grandfather of Brandon and Ashlee Robinson. Survived by his sister, Sandra (Gord Fitzpatrick), brothers in law, Glen Powell (Ruby), Jim Powell (Jean), Murray Powell (Donna), Bill Powell (Elaine) and sisters in law Brenda (Earl Liscombe), June (Gord Foster) and Carol (Larry Greer). Also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, William and Marjorie Downes, his sister, Arlene and her husband, Robert Bowins. Wayne served the community for over 50 years, owning and operating Wayne Downes Plumbing and Septic Service until his first retirement. He then continued to work as a plumber until his medical issues no longer allowed him to. He enjoyed Sunday drives, tractors and travelling with Audrey in their RV. The family wish to thank the amazing staff on CC1 and CC2 at Ross Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Wayne during his extended stay with them. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Faith Tabernacle Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. Visitation & Private Funeral Service Friends are invited to call at the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913 on Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m for a visitation time with the family. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule, by appointment only. Please call the Coboconk Community Funeral Home, between 9:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M on Friday, July 17, 2020 and Saturday, July 18, 2020, to reserve a time to visit with the family of the late Wayne Downes. Interment Bexley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Faith Tabernacle Building Fund would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store