Wayne Eldon TODD
Peacefully at home with family by his side, after a brief illness on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in his 77th year. Cherished husband and best friend of Catherine Elizabeth "Libby" Todd (nee Plumpton) for 56 years but have been together for 61 years. Loving father of Timothy (Tina) of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Gwendolyn Thomson of Peterborough and Genevieve (Jeremy) of Peterborough. Dear grandfather of Matthew Laveault (Erika), Jessica Todd (Nathan), Kirk Todd (Allie), Samantha Todd, Eric Thomson (Victoria), Aaron Todd and Lucas Gillet (Gillian). Proud great-grandfather of Maddison, Amora, Nikolia, Tiberius, Serena and Levi. Predeceased by his brother Gerald Todd and his parents Joseph and Catharine Todd. Wayne was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Wayne will be well remembered for being the little man with the big hammer. He worked at GE for 23 years before going on to pursue his own welding business which he ran for 34 years. Arrangements are entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private Visitation and Graveside Service will take place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
