Passed away with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, 4 days before his 74th birthday. Loving husband of Kathy (nee Hannon). Loving father of Kevin, Bobby, Donna, John, Sherie, and Patricia. Brother of Terry. Wayne was a proud poppa and took special pride in watching Evan AAA Petes, Kylee Keene Hockey, and Noah and Liam Ennismore Eagles. The family would like to thank Home Care Nursing. A special thank you to the nursing staff of 2D Palliative Care who took excellent care of Wayne and were there for Kathy and her family and also Dr. Matheson and Dr. Sonya Swift, words cannot say enough for this special team. In accordance with Wayne's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are in place, and face coverings are mandatory. In memory of Wayne, donations to the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com