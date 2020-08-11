1/1
Wayne Glenn Mitchell
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Wayne Mitchell, in Lindsay on August 5, 2020. Wayne is survived by his much loved daughter Kim, son-in-law Mike Staples, and his adored grandchildren Abby and Cody, who brought their Poppa much joy in his life. Wayne is also survived by his sisters Verna and Marilyn (Don), Gloria (Joe), brother Owen and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alvin and Jean Mitchell, and brother Ross and sister Helen. Wayne was a farmer at heart, and worked for many years as a milk tester at ODHI until his retirement in 2010. During his retirement he enjoyed many a game of cards at the Senior's centre, and playing a game of chess with his grandchildren on their many visits. His kindness and soft spoken demeanour will be missed by many. A Graveside service will be held at Ballyduff Cemetery on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Society or The Ross Memorial Hospital Dialysis Clinic. Poppa, you will be missed. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
