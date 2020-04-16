|
Wayne R. Kay, age 76, passed away at home in Peterborough on April 10th after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Wayne grew up on a farm in Otonabee on Crowley Line. He went to Zion, Springville, and Kenner, and onto Ryerson University to study business, where he met his future wife, Heather. While attending Ryerson, he was president of the Circle K club (Kiwanis), raising funds for worthy causes. They returned to Peterborough to marry and raise a family. They both attended Trent University, Wayne studying politics and economics. Having worked in various delivery and sales jobs, Wayne started an accounting business that would grow to hundreds of clients, including many farmers who would require him to travel the country-side in his used Mercedes-Benz. Working from home for almost 50 years, Wayne's thoroughness and hard-work was the highest example of professionalism. And he loved his work - being his own boss, building relationships, and being of valuable and real service to other. Lois Colmer was his loyal employee for over 30 years. Wayne enjoyed music, racket sports, sailing, card games, and making apple sauce, gumdrop cake and chili sauce with his wife. His particular passion was reading, which included books on politics, religion and history, covering most of the walls of his house. Wayne travelled with his family during summer vacations and various trips with his wife and sons individually, including a trip to Poland to participate in the March of the Living, and another for WW1 landmarks. He was active in the community in various organizations, as well as his charitable work, notably being on the board of Nursery Two (a United Way sponsored preschool), and the Unitarian Fellowship of Peterborough, helping with finances and refugees. In addition to his parents, Bob Kay and Lillian Morrow of Peterborough, Wayne was predeceased by his mother-in-law Doreen Murray, and younger sister Heather Forster. Wayne is survived by his wife of 49 years and 10 months Heather (Murray); sons Jonathan (Iyo) of Japan, David (Julianna) of Kingston, and Andrew (the Mountains) of Banff; sister Wendy Hampton of White Rock, BC; and cousin Donna (David) Penhale of Meaford. The years leading to his death have been a challenge. Surviving a heart attack and open heart surgery, he recovered to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. With chemotherapy and an amputation, Wayne continued to adapt to, and accept, his illness. During his journey, Wayne was grateful for the love and concern by many. Wayne and family were especially thankful for the compassion and expertise of his St. Elizabeth nurses Nicole, Carrick, and Dr. John Beamish, the pharmacy staff at Shoppers (Charlotte), and the staff of Aviemore Restaurant (McDonnell). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be arranged once social gathering rules allow. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 16, 2020