Wayne Ross SAGER

Wayne Ross SAGER Obituary
Retired Canadian General Electric after 39 years, Guitarist, Woodworker, Avid Fisherman. Passed away peacefully at PRHC surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Wayne, beloved husband of Beverley "Dolly" (nee Paudash). Loving and devoted father of Rhonda Sager (Gregory West), and Amanda Sager (Randy Sommer). Cherished grandfather of Gavin, Matthew, and Lillie. Sadly missed by his sister Sharon Sager, and brothers Gary (Bertha), Brian (Debbie), and predeceased by his sister Lynn Blondin. Son of the late Lillie and Theron Sager. Remembered lovingly by his many nieces and nephews, the Paudash family, as well as a wide circle of friends and extended family and his dog Maggie who will miss him terribly. At these extraordinary times, his family has decided to celebrate Wayne's life at a later time at Highland Park Funeral Centre. In Wayne's memory, donations to Cavan Hills Veterinary Services would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 24, 2020
