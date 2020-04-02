Home

Wendy Marie Brown entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, March 21st, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Wendy leaves behind her loving husband Mike and her treasured children Abby and Adam. Wendy was the beloved daughter of Judy Howe and the late Roy Holmlund, and stepdaughter of the late Ralph Howe. Adored sister of Jeff and the late Cherie Holmlund. Fondly remembered by nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins near and far. Thank you to everyone for visits, food, flowers, rides to appointments and just being there in general. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
