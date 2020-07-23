Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Wes at the age of 79, is the beloved husband of Doreen for 30 years. Predeceased by his sons Randy Stetski and Jeffrey Stetski. Loving step-father of Wendy King, David King (Jill) and Robby King (Gwendelyn). Cherished Grandpa of Noah Stetski, step-Grandpa of Gordon Mason (Corinne), Lindsay Ingram (Scott), Cheyenne Koenig, David Kyle King, Tero Lang, Xena Lang, Chazz King, Tanzin King and Corbin King. Step-Great Grandpa of Presley Mason, Blakely Mason, Madelyn Mason, Kurtis Ingram, Deacon Ingram and Allyah King. Dear brother of Maryann Santos (Thom). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Wes will be sadly missed by his Maltese, Dowey. Wes was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shine Club of Oshawa. Wes and Doreen enjoyed their time boating, snowmobiling, camping, ATV'ing and traveling North America together. Visitation will take place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00a.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Shiner's Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com