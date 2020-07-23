1/1
Wesley M. STETSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Wes at the age of 79, is the beloved husband of Doreen for 30 years. Predeceased by his sons Randy Stetski and Jeffrey Stetski. Loving step-father of Wendy King, David King (Jill) and Robby King (Gwendelyn). Cherished Grandpa of Noah Stetski, step-Grandpa of Gordon Mason (Corinne), Lindsay Ingram (Scott), Cheyenne Koenig, David Kyle King, Tero Lang, Xena Lang, Chazz King, Tanzin King and Corbin King. Step-Great Grandpa of Presley Mason, Blakely Mason, Madelyn Mason, Kurtis Ingram, Deacon Ingram and Allyah King. Dear brother of Maryann Santos (Thom). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Wes will be sadly missed by his Maltese, Dowey. Wes was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shine Club of Oshawa. Wes and Doreen enjoyed their time boating, snowmobiling, camping, ATV'ing and traveling North America together. Visitation will take place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00a.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Shiner's Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Celebrations
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Celebrations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved