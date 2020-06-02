Born February 11, 1938, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his life partner, Clara Hoogenhoud, sister Gerta Spalla and nephew Jeff (Christine) Goodwin. Cherished step father to Marty (Cathy) Nihill and other loving family members, Kaitlyn (Tim, Camilla, Olivia, Simon) Cavanagh and Clint (Kathleen) Nihill. Dear friend of Dominic (Maureen) Lagana. Bill will be remembered for his unwavering strength and courage during his illness. He also had a deep love for animals and spending time with those dearest to his heart. A person of many interests and talents which he was always enthusiastic to share with others. His passion and zest for life was truly inspirational. Rest in peace, until we meet again. If you wish to make a donation during this time of sadness please forward contributions to the Peterborough Humane Society. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.