Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Victoria Manor, Lindsay Ontario at the age of 95. Bill was the beloved husband of Bette (née Colville) for 73 years. Loving father of Alex (Patricia), Richard (Audrey Anderson), and Susan (Bruce Thompson). Proud grandfather of Christopher (Magda), Corey (April), Aaron (Meg), Samantha (Rob), Brenna, Mariah (Lindsey). Proud great-grandfather of Tyler and Lucas. Life-time "uncle" of Janet and Chummer Farina and daughters Laura (Dan) and Heather (Peter), Ken Clark (Sydney) and many other extended families. Brother-in-law to Marilyn (Cecil Horton, deceased), Donna (Doug Slatter, deceased). Uncle to Diane, Glen and Don Horton, Carol, Barb and Greg Slatter. Predeceased by his parents, Grace Bott and Arthur Witham; sister Eleanor Aldred (Jan); and brother-in-law, Jim Colville (Lorraine). Bill was licensed as a Chartered Accountant in 1949 and had a varied work career in private industry ending with Deyell's of Consolidated Graphics in Lindsay before entering private practice. He retired in 1985 as Partner with McColl, Turner Chartered Accountants. Bill sat on Council for both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario 1979-84 and the Public Accountants Council 1979-86, serving as president in the last year of his term. The Institute awarded him a Fellowship in 1978. Although born in Toronto graduating from Malvern Collegiate, Bill and Bette lived 56 years in Lindsay where Bill enjoyed performing as an amateur actor and was President of the Kawartha Festival Foundation 1972-73 and President of the Academy Theatre Foundation 1974-75. He was involved in several service clubs including Rotary, Kinsmen and Civitan. Bill was a licensed lay reader taking summer services at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church in Irondale for many years, and he was also a lay reader, dedicated part-time staffer and fundraiser for St. Paul's Anglican Church in Lindsay. Bill prepared tax returns for clients of Community Care of Lindsay on a voluntary basis, and he was a member of Tunes of the Past which played music from the 1930s and 40s for retirement and long-term care homes in the Lindsay area. Bill was recognized for "outstanding contributions to his community" by being awarded the Canada 150 medal in 2017. His family remembers him best as a talented singer, entertainer and accordionist. He was a generous person who loved the outdoor life with family at Joy Boy Inn in Irondale. He enjoyed fishing and wilderness camping into his seventies. An enthusiastic card player, avid reader, a rugby player in his youth, world traveller and golfer, Bill was most importantly a loyal friend and devoted, loving husband and father. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Victoria Manor. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to do so, donations can be made in memory of Bill to a charity of your choice. Condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 26, 2020.