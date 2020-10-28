In Loving Memory of William "Bill" Bluett Passed away suddenly at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Lea Lucienne Bluett (nee Ross) who just passed away on October 10, 2020. Loving father of Dorothy Bluett (Vince Falcitelli), and Bill Bluett Jr. Loving grandfather of Monique, Bruce, Rene, Mathew and Jordan. Dear brother of Joan Pritchard and predeceased by his sister Margaret and by his brothers Robert and George.. Fondly remembered family and friends. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Private Family Interment Service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery in Kinmount, Ontario on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 o'clock noon.. Memorial Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com