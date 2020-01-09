|
|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Friday, December 27, 2019 with his family at his side. Will of Peterborough, formerly of Scarborough was 48 years of age. Beloved son of Martha Morgan (Killackey) and Doug Ashleigh. Dear brother of Paul (Kathy), Joe, Jamie Morgan, Benjamin and Jamie Northington (Michelle). Loving uncle of Jesse, Kathryn, Jessica, Jacob. Will had a truly genuine love for his family and friends. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like hanging out or playing games, and was absolutely unbeatable at "Risk" or online Golf. His one-liners would make everyone laugh and will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring, details will be posted on the Ashburnham Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, online condolences and donations to the may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca