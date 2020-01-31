|
Passed away comfortably at PRHC Monday evening. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Judge (née Munroe). Survived by his daughter Sandra Mitchell (Recently widowed from her husband George Mitchell), Bill's son Randyl, his grandchildren Scott, Todd and Christine Hudson, great-grandchildren Collin, Paige, Scott Jr. Christopher and Mackenzie and his many nieces, nephews, cousins in western Canada. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com Dad will be sadly missed, but always remembered.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 31, 2020