William Edward "Red" BRYANS
Peacefully at Fenelon Court Long Term Care, on Thursday July 23, 2020 in his 100th year. Bill (Red) Bryans was the beloved husband of the late Orlee Bryans. Dear father of Donna Lee (Dee) and her husband Tom Curlew of Fenelon Falls. Loving grandfather of Jennifer and her husband George, Bill and his wife Margaret, and his great-grandchildren Jillian, Braeden, Kristina, Adriana, William and Ryan. Brother of Jean, George and his wife Marguerite and predeceased by Katherine, Bob and Lorne. Bill worked for Allen Wood Products for many years. Red was incredible cattle farmer and founding member hardball player in town. He was also enjoyed curling as a member of Fenelon Falls Curling Club. Loving a good time with friends, there were many late night card games at the house on Green Street. A special thank you to Fenelon Court nursing staff for the care and compassion to Bill. Private family interment will take place at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to Fenelon Court Residence Fund or the Fenelon Falls Community Care would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss? Saying your dad was in his hundredth tear is certainly a milestone few reach. Hold on to your precious memories.
Love Wendy Brown
Wendy J Brown
Friend
