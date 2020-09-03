1/1
William Edward "Bill" FITCH
1948-08-06 - 2020-08-29
Passed away on August 29, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Center after a brief illness. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife Eleanor of 54 years. Dear father of Sheila, Larry (Angela), and Greg (Denise). Grandfather of Amanda (Fred), Holly (Chris), Jessie, Kristen (Nathan), Tyler, Matthew, Brianna, Joshua, Shannon and Taylor. Great-Grandfather of Aidan, Ava, Isabella, Abigail, Brooklyn, Nova, Emily, Aria, Natasha, Nataleigh, Hailie, Calin, Raiden, Elise, Grace and Harper. Bill's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of his life. Bill is also survived by 2 brothers and 6 sisters; Don (Irene), Doris, Anne-Marie (Ralph), Bob (Margaret), Catherine (Richard), Margaret (Richard), Darlene and Deborah (Wayne). Predeceased by his brother Jim, and parents Frank and Elsie of Omemee. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Sunday, September 13th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
