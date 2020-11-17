1/1
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on November 16, 2020 in his 73rd year. Bill Disbrow is survived by his beloved wife Sharon, their children Markita Roy (Andre), Tania Coones (Joe), William Michael Disbrow, Lori Coones (Allan), Kurt Coones (Sharon) and Catherine Payne (Stacey) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Nancie Quigley (Earl) and brother-in-law Lloyd MacLean. He will be remembered by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents William Gray Disbrow Sr. and Janet MacMillan, his sisters Diana, and Mary Susan as well as his brother-in-law Ritchie MacKinnon. The family wishes to thank all the caring and loving staff at PRHC in the ICU and Palliative care units. In memory of Bill, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
