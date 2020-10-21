1/1
William Hume HUNTER
At Peterborough Regional Health Centre with family by his side on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 91st year. Bill, beloved husband of the late Molly Hunter. Loving and devoted father of Evelyn Reid and her husband Ross. Cherished Grandfather of Kyle Reid and his wife Jodi, Eryn Casely and her husband Andrew, and Great Grandfather of Madisyn Casely. Dear brother of Elizabeth Jeffery and her husband Geoff, and predeceased by his brothers Hugh, and Duncan. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 21, 2020.
