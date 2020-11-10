1/1
William James "Bill" HUNTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his 93rd year. He will be deeply missed by his wife Jean, his children, Maureen (Frank), Lynn (Jim), Greg (Shelley), his 5 grandchildren, Darcey (Adam), Frank (Tanya), Matthew, Tara (Matt), Nick (Kelsey) and his 4 great-grandchildren Fiona, Hayley, Lochlan and Kenzie, as well as his brother Davey. He joins in heavenly paradise his brothers John, Joe, Andy and Tommy. May he rest in eternal peace. Special thank you to the kind and caring nursing staff in the palliative care unit of RMH who provided much comfort to Bill and his children during his time in their care. A brief service will be held at Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Lindsay on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Respecting public health restrictions, we regret attendance will be limited. Please call Lynn at 905-706-4621 if you plan to attend in person. We appreciate the thoughts and prayers of those who are unable to attend. A private, family only ceremony will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolence are welcomed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved