Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his 93rd year. He will be deeply missed by his wife Jean, his children, Maureen (Frank), Lynn (Jim), Greg (Shelley), his 5 grandchildren, Darcey (Adam), Frank (Tanya), Matthew, Tara (Matt), Nick (Kelsey) and his 4 great-grandchildren Fiona, Hayley, Lochlan and Kenzie, as well as his brother Davey. He joins in heavenly paradise his brothers John, Joe, Andy and Tommy. May he rest in eternal peace. Special thank you to the kind and caring nursing staff in the palliative care unit of RMH who provided much comfort to Bill and his children during his time in their care. A brief service will be held at Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Lindsay on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Respecting public health restrictions, we regret attendance will be limited. Please call Lynn at 905-706-4621 if you plan to attend in person. We appreciate the thoughts and prayers of those who are unable to attend. A private, family only ceremony will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolence are welcomed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.