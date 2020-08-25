1/
William John LAMBERT
At Lakeview Manor Beaverton on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his wife Ruby Isabel (Johnston). Lovingly remembered by his children Lori Whittaker, Charles Lambert, Lucy (late Sandy) Windebank, Julie Mercer, Jamie (Barb), Wyatt (Bonnie). John will be missed by several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held. Anyone wishing to participate in a drive-by, to show support to the family, will be held at Stone Church Cemetery, Friday August 28th at 11:30 a.m. (the family will be at road side for drive-by please do not enter cemetery driveways). If so desired memorial donations in memory of John to St. Andrew's United Church Beaverton or the Beaverton Lions Club would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
