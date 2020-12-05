1/1
William John "Bill" McFadden
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Wednesday December 2, 2020, in his 73rd year. Bill was the owner/operator of Buns & Sweets in Bridgenorth and Stop4 Variety and Bake Shop in Sunderland. Loved and missed by his wife of 48 years, Beth McFadden. Also missed by his sons Eric (Michelle) of Lindsay and James of Bridgenorth. Loving grandpa of Andrew, Hailey and Mya. Survived by his sisters Catherine Stanfield (John) of Ennsimore, Lynda Cotter (Dave) of Peterborough and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association or the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 5, 2020.
December 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sorry for your loss.
Paul & Lynn Brochu
Friend
