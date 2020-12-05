Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Wednesday December 2, 2020, in his 73rd year. Bill was the owner/operator of Buns & Sweets in Bridgenorth and Stop4 Variety and Bake Shop in Sunderland. Loved and missed by his wife of 48 years, Beth McFadden. Also missed by his sons Eric (Michelle) of Lindsay and James of Bridgenorth. Loving grandpa of Andrew, Hailey and Mya. Survived by his sisters Catherine Stanfield (John) of Ennsimore, Lynda Cotter (Dave) of Peterborough and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association or the Canadian Cancer Society
