William John MULLINS
1946-04-10 - 2020-10-07
William "Bill" John Mullins, Age 74, of Peterborough, Ontario passed away after a long battle with cancer. Due to current restriction on gatherings, there will not be a funeral service held. However, a celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled once allowed and an announcement will be made for all who are interested. He was the son of the late Thomas A. Mullins and Christina (nee Eble) Mullins both formerly from Ireland. One Saturday morning while passing a tennis court, he noticed and would soon marry Ms. Brenda French. Bill is lovingly survived by his two children: David (Shefali) Mullins, and Jennifer Mullins, both of Toronto, Ontario; three grandchildren: Neala, Belle, and Meara; four siblings: Annette (Grant) McLaughlin, Thomas "Tony" Mullins, Jr., Christina (Ken) Johns, and John J. Mullins. Condolences to the family, and a more detailed obituary at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be greatly appreciated by the family: http://www.camh.ca/.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
