Unexpectedly, at his home in Severn on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his 70th year. Bill Stewart, beloved husband of Sue (nee Williams). Loved father of Sandy Stewart and Kris Stewart (Jenny). Loving grandfather of Hunter, Nathan, Braeden (Jillian), Mya and Mason. Bill will be missed by his mother Johanna Stewart, siblings Ag Lo Mascolo (Charlie) and Shirley Sereda (Ivan) and by his extended family. The family of Bill Stewart will receive friends at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #186, 72 Peace Street in Cannington on Sunday, February 2nd from 1 - 4 p.m. for a Celebration of his life. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca Peace * Comfort * Family Cannington & Sunderland
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 29, 2020