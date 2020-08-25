1/1
William Joseph "Bill" DONOGHUE
Passed away peacefully in his 74th year at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday August 20, 2020. Loving father of Richard Donoghue, Penny Donoghue, Robert Donoghue, Peter Donoghue (Debbie), Michael Donoghue (Tia), BJ Hughes (Mandy), and his devoted friend Buddy. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to Dr. Morelli, and the Palliative Care team at PRHC. In accordance with William's wishes cremation has taken place. In memory of William donations can be made to the PRHC Palliative Care Unit.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
