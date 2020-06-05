William Joseph WOODS
WOODS, William Joseph It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Woods, long time resident of Peterborough (49 years). Bill was greatly loved and will be intensely missed by his many friends and large family. Bill was born in Dumfries, Scotland in 1932. Devoted husband to Therese (nee Holland) for 65 years. Loving father to Jeffrey, Marianne, Jacquie (Steve), and Kathy Rochon. Caring Grandfather to Jeremy, Justin, Aaron (Genna), Jonathan (Elise), Christopher (Nahthanha), Abigail (Jesse), Rachel (Jose), and Riley. Great grandfather to Piper, Lochland, Violet, Evie, Mattaya, Landon, Leo, and Hendrix. Bill was a skilled stone mason-bricklayer for many years. Bill was also Maintenance Manager at Marycrest, Saint Luke Street, until his retirement. Bill loved fishing, sports, and in his retirement enjoyed wildlife carving. Bill was also instrumental in the organization of the Peterborough Soccer Club. Bill was a long time parish member of the Cathedral of Saint Peter-in-Chains. Our family would like to thank the staff at PRHC Ward C3. Your love and kindness eased our hearts knowing "Papa" was being cared for. Due to current restrictions, Private family arrangements have been made with Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In memory of Bill donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.
