William Laurence Hodgson, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre due to diabetes and congestive heart failure. Bill was born the youngest of ten children on September 20, 1950 in Scarborough, Ontario. The Hodgsons left the big city and moved to a farm in Cavan in 1959 where Bill continued his education in a one-room schoolhouse and later at Crestwood Secondary School. In 1969 Bill started work in the newly built Bata Library at the fledgling Trent University campus working in Audio Visual Services and spent most of the next 36 years there managing the department. Bill retired in 2005 but kept ties with Trent, helping with audio for University's convocation and helping maintain the equipment at Trent Radio. He spent retirement traveling, tinkering with his electronic equipment and generally enjoying the good life he'd worked hard for. Bill understood the importance of family and maintained strong ties with his and his partner's family, and loved hosting the annual Hodgson family Christmas party for many years. Bill was predeceased by his parents Ernest in 1978 and Beatrice in 1996 and is survived by his partner Brian Hardy, sister Bernice Fudge, sister Joan (George) Herrington, sister Claire Waddell, brother Gerald (Doris) Hodgson, sister Marilyn (Jack) McDonald, sister Helen Tellier and Donald, sister Marie (Vincent) Fornaro, brother John Hodgson and Sharon, brother Jim (Betty) Hodgson. Bill was proud uncle to his 19 nieces and nephews and 19 grand-nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by those who knew him. A private family service will be held at a later date with a larger 'celebration of life' gathering to follow. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Heart & Stoke Foundation of Ontario.



