William "David" Lownsbrough Obituary
William "David" Lownsbrough - passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. David, in his 88th year, was the cherished husband of Margaret Annie (nee Chatten) of 62 years. Loving father of Edward (Ted) (Kim), Nancy McLean (late David) and Keith (Pat). Devoted grandfather of Janine (Brad), Cassie (John), Scott McLean, Lori McLean, Daniel (Katie), Mathew (Ashley), Michael (Rachel). Caring great grandfather of Jackson, Max, Lincoln and Paisley. David will be missed by his many brothers and sisters-in-law and by his nieces and nephews. As per David's wishes, there will be a private graveside funeral service at a later date at East Oakwood Cemetery. In memory of David, memorial donations to the Oakwood United Church or Sleeping Children Around The World through the Oakwood & District Lions Club can be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, ON. K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
