1/1
William Orval Bolton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness the family announces the passing of William (Bill) Bolton, peacefully at his residence on Saturday October 10th 2020. Predeceased by his wife Beverley Bolton. Loving father of William Bolton (Tracey Martin), Alfred Bolton (Tammy), Mary Gilbert, Christal Bolton, and Beverley Lywood (Irvin). Great uncle (Poppa) to Anthony and Carissa. Will be greatly missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and loved by his siblings. Cremation has taken place, Celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canadian would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved