With great sadness the family announces the passing of William (Bill) Bolton, peacefully at his residence on Saturday October 10th 2020. Predeceased by his wife Beverley Bolton. Loving father of William Bolton (Tracey Martin), Alfred Bolton (Tammy), Mary Gilbert, Christal Bolton, and Beverley Lywood (Irvin). Great uncle (Poppa) to Anthony and Carissa. Will be greatly missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and loved by his siblings. Cremation has taken place, Celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canadian would be appreciated.