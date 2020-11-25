Entered into rest peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Monday, November 23, 2020. Dick at the age of 92, is the beloved husband of Marjorie (née Blatchford) for 71 years of where they resided at Lakeland Village in Lindsay . Loving father of Judy Smith (the late Gary), Richard (Jill), John (Evelyn), Mary Devins (David), Sheila Craig-Angiers (Reg). Cherished Pop of Trevor (Linda), Jaclyn (Trevor); Lindsay (Shawn), Joshua (Shannon); Andrew, Tanya (Peter); Jason (Jacey), Julie (Heath); Brandon (Danielle), Dylan (Tara), Jocelyn (Ryan) and Donnie (Ashleigh). Adored Poppy of 21 great-grandchildren. Dick is survived by his sister Ruth Stevens, and predeceased by siblings Doris (Dennis), Jean (Rev. Herbert) and Don Coffey (survived by Gloria). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation has taken place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, November 28 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service held at 11:00a.m. Interment followed at St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Kidney Foundation, St. John's Anglican Church or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
The family wish to thank Dr. Petrosoniak, Dr. Katakar, and Dr. Chandra, Lakeland Village staff, the Ross Memorial Hospital staff of the Medical Unit and Palliative Care Unit for their excellent care. Due to COVID-19: restrictions were held with a 30% capacity of the facility. For further updates please visit www.thebao.ca