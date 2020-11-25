1/1
William Richard "Dick" COFFEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Monday, November 23, 2020. Dick at the age of 92, is the beloved husband of Marjorie (née Blatchford) for 71 years of where they resided at Lakeland Village in Lindsay . Loving father of Judy Smith (the late Gary), Richard (Jill), John (Evelyn), Mary Devins (David), Sheila Craig-Angiers (Reg). Cherished Pop of Trevor (Linda), Jaclyn (Trevor); Lindsay (Shawn), Joshua (Shannon); Andrew, Tanya (Peter); Jason (Jacey), Julie (Heath); Brandon (Danielle), Dylan (Tara), Jocelyn (Ryan) and Donnie (Ashleigh). Adored Poppy of 21 great-grandchildren. Dick is survived by his sister Ruth Stevens, and predeceased by siblings Doris (Dennis), Jean (Rev. Herbert) and Don Coffey (survived by Gloria). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation has taken place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, November 28 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service held at 11:00a.m. Interment followed at St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Kidney Foundation, St. John's Anglican Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com The family wish to thank Dr. Petrosoniak, Dr. Katakar, and Dr. Chandra, Lakeland Village staff, the Ross Memorial Hospital staff of the Medical Unit and Palliative Care Unit for their excellent care. Due to COVID-19: restrictions were held with a 30% capacity of the facility. For further updates please visit www.thebao.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved