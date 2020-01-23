|
It is with great sadness the family of Bill Madden announces his passing, peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice Newmarket, on Thursday January 16, 2020. After a long battle with cancer at the age of 80. Survived by his loving wife Lillian, his sons Rick (Kelley), Steve (Ladonna), his step-sons Wayne (Renata), Bruce, and Michael. Bill was the proud papa of the late Ryley Madden (2017), Shayne (Paige), Stephanie, Raquel, Erik, Nicholas, Alyssa and Brandon. Great grandfather of Eibhlyn. Bill is survived by his brother Jim (Karen) of London ON. Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed golfing with his buddies. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket for their care, support and kindness. Memorial service will be held at Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1 P.M. If so desired memorial donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice Newmarket would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020