More Obituaries for William KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robertson KENNEDY

William Robertson KENNEDY Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday March 2, 2020 at Case Manor Care Community. Beloved husband of Roberta (nee. Wright). Loving father of Garfield (Colleen), Laura (Dennis) Rideout and Nick (Renée). Cherished grandfather of Billy (Corrie) Savage, Echo "Zion" (Jayden) Lucier, Kaitlyn, Samantha (Steve), Rebekah and Nicholas. Step-great-grandfather of Ryland and Daxton. William will be missed by his nephews Stephen and David (Cindy) Ingram. A funeral service was held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon on Friday March 6, 2020 at 1:00PM. Interment will be held at Verulam Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the . Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
