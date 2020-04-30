Home

William Roy (Bill) HODSON

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bill Hodson. He passed away peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020 at PRHC in his 64th year. Loving father to Ryan Elgeti (Sarah). Beloved son of the late Ronald and Mary Hodson, brother to Jim (Joyce), John, Janice (John), Bonnie (David) and the late Bob Hodson. Bill will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends (especially Lynn). A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
