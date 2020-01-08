|
Jean entered into rest peacefully, in the presence of two of her 'angels' at Centennial Place (Tim and Lynda) on Monday, January 6, 2020 in her 86th year. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon (1983) and leaves behind her children - Darlene Callan, James, David and Donald Casey and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Dewey and Ruby Hoskin and sisters Donna and Margaret, and is survived by her sisters Shirley Fife and Beverley Sherk, and brothers Jim and Bill Hoskin. Our family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Robinson and the many remaining 'angels' at Centennial Place, too numerous to mention by name, who cared so gently and sincerely for Mom during her six-year residency. You are tributes to your professions! Visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Trinity United Church in Omemee, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service, conducted by Rev. Paul Grassie, at 2:30 p.m. Reception at the Church following interment at Emily Cemetery. In memory of Jean, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Five Counties Children's Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com