It is with great sorrow that the family of Wilma Woodcock share her passing which occurred on July 24, 2020 in her 82nd year at the place she loved, Dark Lake. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Craig in 2015. Also predeceased by her brothers Dwight and Lloyd Dettman. Wilma is survived by her step-sons Stephen Woodcock (Susan), Brian Woodcock (Gail), granddaughters Amber, Nicole and Rebecca, sister Joyce Wright (Leon), sister-in-law Sherry Dettman and nieces and nephews with whom she had a loving and special relationship with as their "Aunt Wilm". Family and friends are invited to Celebrations (formerly Queen Street United Church), 35 Lindsay St N, Lindsay, on July 31 for a visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pinegrove Cemetery, Norland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca