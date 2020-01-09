|
After 90 years of a life without regret, Winifred Margaret Alice McNabb passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Lindsay's Ross Memorial Hospital. Loving wife of J.A. Pete McNabb (2008) and adored mother of Andy (Jolanka), Tammy (2008) and Jamie (Robyn). Cherished grandmother of Madeleine, Victoria, Will and Haven McNabb; Nikki and Colin Kirkby; and Harrison and Oliver McNabb. Predeceased by parents Eva and Henry "Harry" Upton Fogden, and brothers John and Bill Fogden. Wyn was brought home from Wiarton Hospital in a one-horse open sleigh on Christmas Day 1929. In 1935, Wyn's family moved to England to assume operation of the family farm, Hunston Dairy, south of Chichester. The town's cathedral spire pointed a direct line to London, serving as a guide to Luftwaffe fighters and bombers passing over the farm enroute to the capital. Several times, Wyn's father took her out to retrieve downed allied flyers, whilst Wyn's mother would have them in for tea and biscuits. In 1948, Wyn and her parents returned to Canada where she found secretarial work in Toronto. She soon became personal secretary to Lord Thomson of Fleet. Wyn married her husband, Pete, in 1952 at University of Toronto's Wycliffe College Chapel. Not long thereafter, Wyn and Pete chose Lindsay to start and raise their family. Wyn was often heard to remark, "The years of raising my family were the happiest years of my life". The McNabb family thanks the staff of Ross Memorial Hospital, Victoria Manor (MacMillan House) and Revera Living for their care, time and attention to Wyn's well-being over the years. Family and friends are invited to call at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay for visitation on Thursday, January 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, January 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Memorial donations to 4 County Crisis Phone or a may be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca.