May 25, 1943 – December 28, 2019
Winston Ernst of Peterborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hospice Peterborough. He was surrounded by his wife Betty Jean Ernst (formerly Moyle, nee Fallis) and his four children, Katelyn MacKenzie (Paul), Victoria Dunn (David), Suzanne Ernst (Mahyar Ladani) and Winston (Julie). He is also lovingly remembered by his stepsons, Christopher Moyle (Tracey) and Jay Moyle. As per Winston's wishes, his body was donated to the University of Toronto.
Winston was born in First Peninsula, Lunenburg, Nova Scotia and was the ninth of ten children of the late Arthur and Winnie (Langille) Ernst. His fun-loving nature and infinite kindness will be greatly missed by his fourteen grandchildren: Lily, James, Sam, Claire, Jane, Milad, Matisse, Mikka, Darwin, Alexander, Mya, Reese, Max and Ava. Winston is survived by his older sister Ivy Ramey of Hamilton. He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Veinot, Eloise Karlsen, Lucille Mosher, Doris Ernst and brothers Alton, Herbert, Cyril and John.
Winston attended First Peninsula School, as well as Lunenburg Academy. He headed off to the former Nova Scotia Technical College (now TUNS) after high school; the first member of his family to attend college. He graduated from Engineering at Dalhousie University in 1966, and soon moved to Ontario, where he spent the next 38 years working for General Electric Canada in the Nuclear Department.
In Winston's earlier years in Peterborough he made a point of sharing his maritime heritage with his children; showing off his nautical prowess first in his sailboat, then later with his windsurfers.
In his time at GE, Winston first developed his love for the "beautiful game" of soccer in the GE Men's Soccer League. Winston devoted countless hours to his love of soccer in Peterborough. For 38 years, half of his life, he was a member of the executive of the Peterborough Youth Soccer Club, including a number of years as club President. He coached his childrens' teams and continued to referee and coach in the league after his own children had moved on. He played Old Timers soccer for forty years, and was a founding member of the non-competitive Monday night old-timers kick around at the Fleming field. He was very proud of the PYSC's contribution to help finance that field. He was involved with many charities, including Big Brothers, the Arthritis Society and the March of Dimes. Winston also spent many years curling and playing basketball throughout the winter months.
Since retirement, he has had the opportunity to travel the world with Betty Jean, and play countless games of soccer, basketball and curling, all the while practicing his "family first" approach to life. Winston's love for music began as a boy in the church choir, and continued into his retirement when he learned to play the saxophone in the New Horizons Band. He loved his years making music with the New Horizons and Liftlock Bands, and performing at the Ashburnham Reception Centre. Music was an important part of Winston's life and his frequent serenades of his favourite tunes to his wife and children will be remembered fondly. He loved to take road trips and every trip included songbooks and sing-a-longs. In his retirement he made frequent trips with Betty Jean to see Mirvish productions in Toronto. Winston's presence, sense of humour and calming influence will be missed. A life well lived and loved.
We look forward to his visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 and his celebration of life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. Both will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home and Reception Centre located at 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, ON K9H 2A2. An online version of Winston's obituary can be found at: www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
In lieu of flowers, remember Winston with a donation to the Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Foundation in order to enrich the lives of children by helping to support youth participation in sports and the arts. Donations to Hospice Peterborough who took such good care of Winston in his final days would also be welcome.
The weeks go by so quickly, but the music goes on forever.
