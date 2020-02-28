Home

Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Yvette Lundy

Yvette Lundy Obituary
Passed peacefully surrounded by love at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 50. Cherished and remembered by friends and support workers who's lives Yvette has touched over the years. She will be dearly missed by her close friends Peter, Karen, Elizabeth, Michael and Evan. Yvette is predeceased by her friend Richard. A funeral service was held on Monday, March 2nd at 3:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Interment to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Community Living Trent Highlands - Dream Fund would be appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020
