|
|
The family of the late Yvonne Bender wishes to thank all those who offered their sympathy in many forms throughout this difficult time. Your kindness is a source of comfort to us all. Our deep appreciation to the first responders , Peterborough Emergency, Peterborough Police and Coroner, your dedication to your calling is appreciated by all. A special Thank you to Grace for her caring compassion and all the staff at Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Home.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 29, 2020