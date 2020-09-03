Peacefully at her home on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Millbrook at the age of 78. Yvonne Hunt, was the beloved wife of the late Larry C. Hunt. Loving mother of Kimberly Langdon Rudy and her husband Lance. Loved sister of the late Gary Martin (survived by Millie) and the late Arlene Martin. Remembered and loved by many friends. Predeceased by her parents George and Gertie Martin (nee Nicholls). Yvonne was an active member of the RCL Branch 402, Millbrook. She enjoyed her gardening and was an avid lover of animals, nature and spending time on the Millbrook Walking Trails with her beloved dogs. Words cannot describe how loved she was and how deeply she will be missed by all who knew her. At Yvonne's request there will be no visitation or service. In memory of Yvonne, donations to the Lakefield Animal Shelter would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.