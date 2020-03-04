|
|
Passed away on February 11, 2020 in her 90th year. Yvonne was born in Selwyn (10th concession Smith Twp). She left the family farm in 1950. Picked tobacco, worked at the nurses residence at Peterborough Civic Hospital, then moved on to become a factory worker in Peterborough. In those days she enjoyed dancing at the local dance halls/barns with siblings and friends. In 1953 she got married and a few years later they started a family. By the mid 1960's Yvonne was out knocking on doors selling products. She stopped knocking on doors in the mid 1980's and became a vendor at two markets adding crafts, home baking, beverages and household items to her little business. Years later she took her business on the road attending several fall fairs each year. She appeared to be tireless. She enjoyed the people she met at fairs, markets or wherever. She became friend's with many people and often visited friends in retirement homes to run errands for them. In 2010 her health prevented her from attending fairs but she continued at the markets with some assistance. By 2015 her mobility became a challenge and was confined to a wheelchair. With assisted devices, perseverance and a "never give up" attitude she was able to maintain a good level of independence in her home and always had a desire to get outside for other activities. At home she always listened to the radio, sometimes taking a break to enjoy some reading. Yvonne's passion for gardening included vegetables, strawberries, raspberries, geraniums, morning-glories and roses. She wanted to be outdoors and continued to garden from her wheelchair. In 2019 Yvonne was still attending the speedway on Saturday nights to watch her two grandchildren race their cars. Her daughter and her eldest son also had race cars, sometimes all four competing against each other. Yvonne would tell them what she saw and heard from the spectator seats. Yvonne was very fond of children and enjoyed their company. Yvonne leaves behind her husband R.J. Arthur Bennett of 67 years, sons Neil; Paul and daughter Marilyn (Brian Junkin), grandchildren Tyler Junkin; Ember Junkin and great-granddaughter Lakelyn. Survived by: siblings Ivan, Harold, Arnold (Jean), Roger, Earl (Marg), Darlene Armstrong (Harry); sisters-in-law Donna Sweeting and Margaret Kimble; extended family member Jim Dearing. Predeceased by her parents Chalmer and Margaret Sweeting (nee Hurl); sisters Sheila (Dearing) and Laurietta; sister-in-law Jean Sweeting; brothers Elmer, Ellwood and Donald; brother-in-law Darwin Kimble. Dear aunt to 41 nieces and nephews. Private family arrangements took place at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 followed by interment at Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation for children or a and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 4, 2020