At Extendicare Peterborough on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 97. Zelda was the beloved wife of the late John Henry Sage. Loving mother of Carol (Dan) Smith, Linda (Dwight) Blewett, and Wendy Rhodes (Ken Rowley). Predeceased by her infant daughter Judith Ann. Zelda was the grandmother of three, great-grandmother of six, and great-great-grandmother of three. Predeceased by her parents William and Dolly Adams, her sisters, Lizzie (Russell) Flynn, Mildred (Walter) Harrison, Lucretia (Don) Pearson, and her brother Elwood Adams (surviving spouse Shirley Adams). As per Zelda's request, there will be no visitation. Burial to take place the spring of 2020 at Lakehurst Cemetery. If desired, donations to Diabetes Canada or the would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home or at www.communityalternative.ca.