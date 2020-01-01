Home

At Royal Gardens on December 29, 2019 age the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Albert Edward Wilmont Wood. Dear mother of Edward (Ted) Albert Wilmont Wood (deceased) (Pat), Ralph David Wood (Barb) and Raymond Morris Wood. Grandmother of Paul Wood (Sherry), Mark Wood, Pete Wood (Jackie), Kim Wood (Norm Huebner) and Scott Wood (Nolanda). Great-grandmother to Ashley, Cody, Addison, Brody, Cole and Ruby. Sister of the late Charles Maurice Higgins, Lillian Jackson and Robert Higgins Daughter of the late Elsie Mae and Vanslet Cecil Higgins. Visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Celebration Life Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. If so desired in memory of Zella donations to the Gideons would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
