It is with great sadness that the family of Zoltan Henry Nemeth announces his passing after a brief illness, on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at The Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay. Henry is predeceased by his mother Judy Benzce and his son Nicholas (2013). Henry will be lovingly remembered by his wife Catherine Gagnon, his daughter Kristy Watton, and his five grandchildren. He will be missed by his close family in Hungary and the United Kingdom of whom he spent his childhood with. Henry was grateful and proud to be a Canadian, having come to Canada with his mother when he was nine years old. He loved his job working with Canada Post as a supervisor for 26 years. Henry's memory will live on forever in our hearts. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, www.mackeys.ca. Please Note: Provincial COVID-19 guidelines limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is not permitted at any time.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
