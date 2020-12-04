Beverly Helen Bent

March 29, 1926 - December 3, 2019

In memory of Beverly Helen Bent who passed away December 3, 2019 in Eagle, Idaho. Born in Wolverine, Michigan, March 29, 1926 to David and Mary (Salmon) Jones, the youngest of eight children. Beverly became an RN at the age of 50 and used her nursing skills to travel the world helping the poor and disadvantaged both physically and spiritually. This was her life's passion.

She was preceded in death by her husband Karlton Bent and eldest son Stephen (Jill) Bent. She is survived by her son Dennis (Shari) Bent, daughter Robin (Patrick) Wenz, daughter Kimberlee (Michael) Byrne, daughter Mary Bent, and daughter Ruth (Gary) Allen, 12 grandchildren and 16

great-grandchildren. Beverly deeply loved her family and was a woman of God whose faith was not only in word, but in deed.





